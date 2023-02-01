PreMarket Prep Preview: WisdomTree's Schwartz, Wharton School's Siegel Will Tackle The Fed's Rate Hike Thursday

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep show welcomes a wide variety of excellent guests.

Many of the Street's best known analysts, such Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management and Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities, have frequented the show, providing in-depth fundamental analysis.

Asset managers and media favorites like Todd Gordon, founder of New Age Wealth; Tim Seymour, CIO at Seymour Asset Management; and Cameron Dawson, CIO at NewEdge Wealth, join to assist investors in navigating the sometime treacherous investment environment.

Include the funniest and one of the most nimble traders on Wall Street, Kenny Glick, founder of hitthebid.com, and the personable Jerremy Newsome, founder of Reallifetrading.com, and there is never a dull moment. Finally, the calm, cool and collected Christian Fromhertz, founder of Tribeca Trade Group, always provides valuable insights with his dual fundamental and technical skills.

At 8:35 a.m. EST Thursday, Feb. 2, Jeremy Schwartz, the global chief investment officer at WisdomTree, will join the broadcast with none other than Professor Jeremy Siegel, an educator the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, to evaluate the latest move by the Federal Reserve Bank.

In addition, the dynamic duo will provide their outlooks for the volatile market and, time permitting, will field questions from the chat. Join us Thursday morning.

Photo via Shutterstock.