Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Moving

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
January 23, 2023 11:20 AM | 1 min read
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares are trading lower by 5.64% to $3.16 Monday morning, selling off amid ongoing, marked volatility. The company last week received a Nasdaq notice regarding a delayed quarterly report. It was also reported the company has hired a legal advisor ahead of a potential bankruptcy filing.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares were otherwise trading higher in recent sessions amid recent short squeeze volatility and bankruptcy concerns.

The stock may also be pulling back Monday potentially amid profit-taking. Shares have otherwise rallied some 36.85% on a year-to-date basis.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BBBY stock has a total share float of 65.60 million, of which 38.55 million shares are sold short, representing 58.77% of shares sold short.

BBBY has a 52-week high of $30.06 and a 52-week low of $1.27.

