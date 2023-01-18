ñol

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Moving

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
January 18, 2023 3:36 PM | 1 min read

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares are trading lower by 5.55% to $3.91 Wednesday afternoon amid continued volatility in high-short interest stocks, recent short squeeze volatility and bankruptcy concerns. 

The stock is pulling back Wednesday potentially amid profit-taking and in sympathy with other high-short interest stocks. Shares have otherwise rallied some 48% over the trailing 5 sessions. 

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BBBY stock has a total share float of 65.60 million, of which 38.55 million shares are sold short, representing 58.77% of shares sold short.

See Also: Bed Bath & Beyond Surges Higher In This Key Trend: What's Going On?

Bed Bath & Beyond announced last week that it will be closing more stores in 2023 as part of a restructuring process to save money. The company also said that it will consider filing for bankruptcy protection...Read More

BBBY has a 52-week high of $30.06 and a 52-week low of $1.27.

