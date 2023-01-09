What's Happening With Express Shares During Monday's After-Hours Session

Express, Inc. EXPR shares are trading marginally lower by 1.06% to $0.93 during Monday's after-hours session. The company confirmed its FY22 outlook is within the prior outlook range in advance of the 2023 ICR Conference. It sees EPS of $(1.18)-$(1.22) versus the $(1.23) analyst consensus estimate.

What Else?

"Against a backdrop of extremely challenging macroeconomic, consumer and competitive environments, we expect to deliver full year 2022 comparable sales and diluted loss per share within the ranges of our prior outlook," said Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer.

"Reduced spending in discretionary categories and an increased appetite for deep discounts continued into the fourth quarter, which negatively impacted our business. Despite these headwinds, we remain confident in our ability to achieve our stated goal of long-term, profitable growth in the Express brand and are committed to returning to profitability in 2023."

According to data from Benzinga Pro, EXPR has a 52-week high of $4.94 and a 52-week low of $0.80.