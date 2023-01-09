American Rebel - America's Patriotic Brand (NASDAQ: AREB) To Introduce Freedom 3.0 Apparel Lineup In The First Quarter

Click Here To Download The Latest Research Report on American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings Inc. AREB presented its new apparel lineup at Nation’s Best Sports (NBS) Fall Specialty Market in November at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado. Presenting at NBS is a great opportunity for vendors to have access to over 400 retail members across the country.

NBS is a unique trade show opportunity because vendors not only get to showcase their products but can also write orders during the event. NBS is known for using the six markets they host a year to showcase the newest, hottest, and cutting-edge products in the market.

American Rebel introduced concealed carry backpacks in 2016 and has since developed into a recognizable brand. Today, they are excited about expanding into other markets like apparel to complement their already successful flagship product, safes.

Global annual revenue from outdoor clothing is estimated to be worth $11.8 billion according to Market Reports World. Outdoor clothing includes products like retail athletics, fishing apparel, hunting apparel and footwear, and lifestyle apparel. The outdoor apparel market size is expected to grow by $4.4 billion from 2021 to 2026. While the outdoor apparel market has always been a strong industry, the return to tourism post-COVID is one of the factors driving growth in the coming years.

“Our concealed carry apparel falls under the lifestyle apparel category in the NBS Fall Specialty Market,” says American Rebel CEO Andy Ross. “We have improved our proprietary protection pocket with a silent closure that works smoother than our previous model. We have also made some adjustments to the size of the pocket to improve the handgun’s stability inside the pocket for safe and secure concealment.”

CEO Andy Ross sees American Rebel’s apparel line as a natural extension of the company and compliments the company’s rapidly growing safe business. Similar to how Harley Davidson has apparel to accompany their motorcycles, American Rebel is creating products to keep guns safe whether you are at home or out and about. Style and personal security were essential to the design of the apparel line. “I am really looking forward to introducing American Rebel’s line of concealed carry apparel to our 350+ dealers already carrying our family of products,” said Andy Ross.

In addition to showcasing its apparel line at NBS, American Rebel also saw expanded growth in the third quarter. Revenues rose to $4.1 million compared to $0.3 million in the previous year. The increase is largely attributed to the Champion acquisition which closed on July 29, 2022. The company seems to have growth on its mind.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured Photo by American Rebel