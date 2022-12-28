Maxeon Appoints Bill Mulligan As New CEO From January To Support Global Footprint Expansion

- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd MAXN named Bill Mulligan as its CEO and member of its board of directors, effective as of January 23, 2023.
- Mulligan was Chief Operating Officer at Sila Nanotechnologies, a privately held Silicon Valley company.
- Board Chair Donald Colvin said, "Bill joins Maxeon as we expand our global manufacturing footprint, deploy a new 3 GW factory in the U.S., bring our next-generation Maxeon 7 and Performance 7 products to market, and ramp up our Beyond the Panel initiative where we expect that Bill's previous micro-inverter business experience will be relevant."
- Mark Babcock has served as interim CEO since September.
- Mulligan succeeds former CEO Jeff Waters, who departed in September for reasons undisclosed.
- Price Action: MAXN shares closed lower by 7.34% at $16.91 on Tuesday.
