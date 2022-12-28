NuZee Adopts 1-For-35 Reverse Stock Split

- Single serve coffee formats producer NuZee Inc NUZE said it intends to effect a 1-for-35 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock.
- As previously disclosed, the stockholders approved a reverse stock split at the company's Special Meeting of Stockholders held on December 9, 2022.
- The shareholders also authorized the Board of Directors to select the reverse stock split ratio within a range from 1-for-10 to 1-for-50.
- The Board has since exercised such discretion to effect a 1-for-35 reverse stock split. The reverse stock split will automatically convert 35 current shares of the company's common stock into one share of common stock.
- The reverse stock split will become effective on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
- Price Action: NUZE shares are trading lower by 0.95% at $0.2823 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
