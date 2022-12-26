WATCH TUESDAY: Cameron Dawson, Gene Munster And More Bring 2023 Investment Ideas To Special Edition Of Benzinga's PreMarket Prep

During the turbulent year of 2022, the PreMarket Prep crew has brought on a wide variety of guests to help investors navigate the sometimes treacherous investing environment.

Not all of their investment ideas have come to fruition — but then, whose investment ideas have been right 100% of the time?

As 2022 comes to an end, PreMarket Prep will be doing something it has never done before. Over the years, fans of the show have pleaded with us to be on for more than one hour.

Those requests will be granted on Tuesday, Dec. 27, as the PreMarket Prep broadcast will extend another two hours until 11 a.m. EST.

The PreMarket Prep broadcast has had so many excellent guests over the years, it was difficult to pick and choose who will join us.

With that being said, here is the all-star lineup of traders, investors and analysts who will assist in helping us all devise a trading plan for 2023. From the look of things, it is not going to be so easy.

All times are EST. The lineup is subject to changes:

8:15-8:25 a.m. Ryan Detrick , chief market strategist, CarsonGroup

, chief market strategist, 8:35-8:45 Todd Gordon , founder, New Age Wealth Advisors

, founder, 8:50-9 Cameron Dawson, chief investment adviser, NewEdge Wealth

chief investment adviser, 9:05-9:15 Gene Munster, managing partner, Loup Ventures

managing partner, 9:30 Live coverage of opening bell

9:50-10 Michael Pachter , equity analyst, Wedbush Securities, video games and tech

, equity analyst, Wedbush Securities, video games and tech 10-10:20 Return of co-host Dennis Dick with observations from the first 30 minutes of the session

with observations from the first 30 minutes of the session 10:35-10:45 Craig Johnson , managing director and chief market technician, Piper Sandler

, managing director and chief market technician, 10:45-10:55 Luke Jacobi , director of operations, Benzinga

, director of operations, 10:55-11 Rob Friesen, founder, StockOdds; president and COO, Bright Trading

You can watch Tuesday's PreMarket Prep 2023 outlook at this YouTube link:

Photo: Loup Ventures' Gene Munster, left, with Joel Elconin of Benzinga's "PreMarket Prep." File photo by Dustin Blitchok.