A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the communication services sector that may be worth watching:

Insignia Systems ISIG - P/E: 1.56 Grupo Televisa TV - P/E: 5.11 Verizon Communications VZ - P/E: 8.33 DISH Network DISH - P/E: 4.7 36KR Holdings KRKR - P/E: 5.42

This quarter, Insignia Systems experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-0.61 in Q2 and is now $-0.11. Most recently, Grupo Televisa reported earnings per share at $0.03, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.26. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.32%, which has increased by 0.01% from 0.31% in the previous quarter.

Verizon Communications's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $1.32, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.31. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.7%, which has increased by 0.38% from last quarter's yield of 6.32%.

Most recently, DISH Network reported earnings per share at $0.65, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.82. Most recently, 36KR Holdings reported earnings per share at $0.02, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.04.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.