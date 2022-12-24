Nio Day 2022: New EC7 Coupe, Improved ES8 Flagship SUV, 3rd-Gen Power-Swap Station And More

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio, Inc. NIO held its “Nio Day 2022” at Hefei City on Saturday. It announced a new model and an improved version of its flagship SUV, among other things. The annual event went by the theme “Feel the light.”

New Coupe SUV: The coupe SUV named EC7 and the improved ES8 are both based on Nio’s second-gen platform, providing users with better-than-expected experience in terms of design, performance, comfort, intelligence, safety, and sustainability, the company said.

The EC7 is armed with a 300-kilowatt high-performance induction motor and a 180-kW high-efficient permanent magnet motor and comes with a panoramic glass roof. In terms of performance, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hour in 3.8 minutes and can come to a complete stop from 100 km/hour in 33.9 meters.

The drag coefficient is as low as 0.230, thus becoming the SUV with the lowest drag coefficient in the world.

The EC7 comes with an active adjustable rear wing, which serves to improve aerodynamic performance.

Improved ES8: The six-seater all-new ES8 has two motors with a total maximum output of 480 kW, and it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/hour in 4.1 seconds. It has a unique arrangement of “four executive seats and one flexible third row”

The EC7 and ES8 models are equipped with Nio’s latest Banyan intelligent system, powered by full-stack technologies such as Aquila, a super sensory system equipped with 33 high-performance sensors including LiDAR, and Adam, a supercomputing platform with computing power up to 1016T enabled by four Orin X chips.

The two models are equipped with the PanoCinema panoramic digital cockpit - a digital cockpit composed of the world’s first on-board AI assistant NOMI, and the 7.1.4 immersive sound system equipped with Dolby Atmos panoramic sound technology, among other things.

Nio also noted that from the first half of 2023, the two models will have pilot power swapping, a feature that enables the vehicle to automatically plan the route for battery swapping once navigation is initiated.

Pricing: The EC7 is priced at 488,000 yuan ($69,817) for a vehicle equipped with a 75-kWh battery. With battery-as-a-service, the price is 418,000 yuan.

The new ES8, powered by a 75-kWh battery, is priced at 528,000 yuan.

Both vehicles are available for preorder on the Nio App in China with immediate effect. Deliveries of the EC7 will begin in China in May 2023, while that of the all-new ES8 will start in June 2023 in China.

Updates On Charging, Service: Nio officially released the 500 kW ultra-fast charging station and the third-generation power swap station at the Nio Day. The third-generation power swap station, adopts a new power swap mode, raising capacity to 408 swaps per day, a 30% increase compared with the second-generation power swap station.

With a maximum current of 650 amperes and a maximum power of 500 kW, it takes only 20 minutes to charge the 100 kWh battery pack from 10% to 80%, it added.

“Feel the Light – it shines on us with optimism, kindness and hope. Carrying on the great vibes at the NIO community, in 2023, we will continue to bring products, technologies and services globally for an experience beyond users’ expectations,” said William Li, Nio’s chairman and CEO.

Nio closed Friday’s session at $10.97, down 2.38%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

