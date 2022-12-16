Hungry Hippo Grabs 2-Year-Old From The Head, Swallows Half The Body And Spits Boy Out… Alive

A rogue hippopotamus in Uganda gulped down a two-year-old boy before spitting the toddler back out alive.

What Happened: A hungry hippo grabbed the toddler with its huge jaws on Dec. 4 when he was playing near his home on the shores of a lake in Katwe Kabatoro town, Uganda Police said.

See Also: Wild Elephants Kill Man In India, Destroy 25 Houses; 1 Tusker Too Electrocuted

Before the hippo could swallow the kid completely, Chrispas Bagonza, a bystander, began throwing rocks at it forcing the animal to spit the toddler out.

The police said the animal grabbed the toddler, identified as Iga Paul, from the head and swallowed half of his body. The boy sustained injuries on his hand and was sent to a hospital for treatment, added the police.

“The victim was immediately rushed for treatment to a nearby clinic, for injuries on the hand and later transferred to Bwera Hospital for further treatment. He recovered fully and was discharged, after receiving a vaccine for rabies. He was thereafter, handed over to the parents by police,” the Uganda Police added in a press release.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

The police also warned families staying near animal sanctuaries to be on the lookout for stray animals, such as crocodiles and hippos, that may attack them.

According to AZ Animals, there are about 500 human deaths per year in Africa due to hippo attacks. It adds that hippos are among the world’s deadliest land animals.

Read Next: Rhino Melts Netizens’ Heart As It ‘Turns’ Into A Puppy After Seeing Keeper