What's Going On With Eterna Therapeutics Stock Today?

Eterna Therapeutics Inc ERNA shares initially surged Wednesday morning on recent insider buying, but the stock pulled back shortly after the market open. Eterna shares have shown elevated levels of volatility over the last week.

What To Know: According to regulatory filings from Tuesday, director Charles Cherington purchased 785,268 shares of Eterna for $1.18 per share in recent weeks.

A separate filing shows director Nicholas Jason Singer bought 848,858 shares of the company at the same price point.

On Monday, another filing showed that a major shareholder picked up more than 1 million shares of Eterna at an average price of $1.18 per share.

Eterna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company formerly known as Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics.

ERNA Price Action: Eterna shares initially surged above $6.30 per share Wednesday morning before pulling back and turning negative.

The stock was down 0.45% at $4.44 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Narupon Promvichai from Pixabay.