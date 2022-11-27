What Elon Musk's 2-Year-Old Son Was Doing At Twitter Headquarters; Why The Company May Now Be Hiring

After taking the helm at Twitter, Elon Musk conducted his first crucial meeting with its employees at the company headquarters in San Francisco.

According to a report, Musk brought his 2-year-old son X AE A-Xii to the office while he was meeting with Twitter staff on the day his Twitter purchase was finalized.

The Washington Post reported that on Oct. 27, Musk met with Twitter's Trust and Safety Officer Yoel Roth in a conference room to discuss plans for the company (Roth quit on Nov. 10).

During the meeting, toys were scattered around the second-floor conference room, which was dubbed "the war room," and Musk's 2-year-old X AE A-Xii was running around.

According to the Post, Musk likely had his son at Twitter headquarters for the Halloween party the day before the meeting, where many employees brought their children.

X AE A-Xii was born in 2020, and is Musk's first child with Canadian musician Grimes.

Also Read: Zuckerberg Says He Was More Thoughtful About Meta Layoffs Than Musk's Job Cuts At Twitter

Meanwhile, following sweeping layoffs at Twitter, the company may now be in the process of hiring new workers. That's what slides from a company talk tweeted by Musk appear to indicate.

Slides from my Twitter company talk pic.twitter.com/8LLXrwylta — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

"We are recruiting," the first slide read, with no further details. However, Musk did not say when the presentation was given.

Earlier this month, Musk laid off thousands of employees in departments across the company.

According to the slides shown in the tweet, hate speech impressions on social networking sites are down, and reported impersonations have fallen.

The slides also showed that new user signups are at an all-time high, averaging over 2 million a day for the seven-day period ahead of Nov. 16.

On Saturday, Musk shared in a tweet that The Simpsons predicted his Twitter takeover back in 2015. He shared a picture of the animated sitcom episode from 2015.

Simpson’s predicts I buy Twitter S26E12 pic.twitter.com/yVmWGwrYY6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

Photo: Courtesy of shutterstock.com and Thomas Hawk on flickr