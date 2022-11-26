5 Books Bill Gates Recommends As Holiday Gifts: A Biography, Sports Psychology, Sci-Fi Thriller And More

Bill Gates is a business icon and a philanthropist who is an inspiration to many. The tech entrepreneur and billionaire recently shared his recommendation regarding five of his all-time favorite books.

Gates’ recommendations underline his eclectic tastes. The curated list could be consulted for good holiday present ideas by those looking for a gift for a bibliophilic family member.

1. Stranger in a Strange Land: This sci-fi novel, written by Robert Heinlein is Gates’ all-time favorite in the genre and he also revealed he and Paul Allen, with whom he co-founded Microsoft loved it even when they were just kids. This 1961 book is about a young man who returned to the Earth after growing up on Mars and started a religion. Gates commended author Heinlein for predicting the rise of “hippie culture” even before it emerged.

2. Surrender This memoir by Bono, the lead singer of the Irish rock band U2, was a New York Times bestseller. It delves into his life, challenges and friends and family who have shaped and sustained him. Gates said though Bono is a friend of his, a lot of the stories retold in Surrender were new to him.

3. Team of Rivals: Gates said this book by Doris Kearns Goodwin is the best guide to leading a country. This 2005 book is a biography of former President Abraham Lincoln and some of the men who served with him in his cabinet.

“It feels especially relevant now when the country is once again facing violent insurrection, difficult questions about race and deep ideological divides,” Gates said of the book.

4. The Inner Games of Tennis: This book, first published in 1974, was written by Robert Gallwey. The author outlines two parts of every game – an outer game played against opponents and an inner game that is played within the mind of the player. Gates noted that the book argues the state of mind is just as important, if not more so, than physical fitness. He added that he has followed the advice given by the author about how to move on from mistakes constructively, both on and off the court.

5. Mendeleyev’s Dream: This book, written by Paul Strathern, is about the periodic table, which was first proposed by Russian scientist Dimitri Mendeleyev.

“It’s a fascinating look at how science develops and how human curiosity has evolved over the millennia,” the billionaire said.

