'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Economy Is Biggest Bubble In World History: 'God Have Mercy On Us All'

"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has made some gloomy predictions in the past about the economy and the condition of the market.

Now, in a new tweet, Kiyosaki said the "economy is the biggest bubble in world history." He also mentioned that he does not invest in equities, bonds, ETS, or mutual funds.

Many of you know I do not invest in equities, bonds, ETS or MFs. Please DO NOT listen to what I’m going to say next: “I would get out of paper assets.” The world economy is not a “Market.” I believe economy is the biggest bubble in world history. God have mercy on us all. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) November 25, 2022

Kiyosaki's comments come as economists predict the U.S. is on the precipice of a recession in 2023. Bank of America recently released its global economic outlook for the coming year and anticipated recessions in the U.S., Europe, and the U.K. in the coming year.

Last month, Kiyosaki warned that the U.S. is heading toward an impending economic collapse.

He tweeted that amid an economic meltdown, investors could keep their capital intact by loading up on gold, silver, and Bitcoin.

Kiyosaki advised people to create various income streams to combat the economic crash.

"Gold, silver, Bitcoin may protect your WEALTH…but not your INCOME. As economy crashes, stock markets go bust, pensions crash and unemployment rises a SIDE HUSTLE may provide you income. Who knows? Your side hustle may grow into the next Amazon or Bitcoin. Take care. Be aware," he tweeted.

Hinting at a similar economic situation, Kiyosaki said people were not looking at the larger financial picture.

Earlier in March, Kiyosaki mentioned that we are in the biggest bubble in world history, citing bubbles in stocks, real estate, commodities, and oil.

DO YOU HAVE a PLAN “B”? We are in BIGGEST BUBBLE in world history. Bubbles in stocks, real estate, commodities & oil. FUTURE? Possible DEPRESSION with HYPER-INFLATION. My PLAN B: be an entrepreneur, stay out of stock market, create own assets, use debt as $, save G,S, BC, guns. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) March 8, 2022

Photo: Gage Skidmore on flickr