Boston Dynamics Is Suing Rival Ghost Robotics For Allegedly Copying Its Robot Dog

Boston Dynamics is suing competitor Ghost Robotics for allegedly infringing on seven patents related to its robot dog, the Spot quadruped.

What Happened: In a complaint filed in Delaware federal court, Boston Dynamics said Ghost Robotics' Vision 60 and Spirit 40 quadrupeds contain infringing credentials, according to The Robot Report.

In the filing, Boston Dynamics shared photos of Ghost Robotics quadrupeds tested by the U.S. Air Force in 2020 and 2021 at Nellis base in Nevada. The complaint details how Ghost Robotics is allegedly violating all seven patents.

"Defendant has deliberately continued to infringe in a wanton, malicious, and egregious manner, with reckless disregard for Boston Dynamics' patent rights," Boston Dynamics stated in the filings.

According to the complaint, Boston Dynamics requested Ghost Robotics to review its published patent applications. The filer robotics company also issued patents to ensure that Ghost Robotics did not infringe Boston Dynamics' patent rights. In particular, it was referencing the Ghost Robotics Vision 60 product, the report noted.

"We do not comment on the specifics of pending litigation," a Boston Dynamics spokesperson told The Robot Report.

"We welcome competition in the emerging mobile robotics market, but we expect all companies to respect intellectual property rights, and we will take action when those rights are violated," added the spokesperson.

