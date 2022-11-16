Video: Baby Elephant Wins Netizen's Hearts As It Steals TV Reporter's Spotlight, Checks For His 'Trunk'

After a clip showing the bond between a rhino and its keeper warmed netizens' hearts, another video of a baby elephant tickling a TV reporter on duty is going viral.

What Happened: In an amusing clip that’s gaining popularity on Reddit, a Kenyan TV journalist is seen talking about the conservation of wildlife species. He’s surrounded by a herd of elephants when one of them decides to tickle him.

One of the elephants from the herd started checking the reporter's “trunk.” The adorable animal placed its trunk on the man's face and moved it slowly toward his nose.

The reporter then loses his calm and bursts out laughing. The viral video captioned "Mischievous Baby Elephant Interrupts Reporter" is catching many eyes for all the right reasons.

It has garnered all sorts of reactions, with many of the users calling it “magical,” “adorable,” and “lovely.” Some netizens even lauded the reporter for his calm demeanor.

"Dude kept a straight face longer than I would have," one of the users said.

