Appleverse In The Works: Gurman Shares New Details On Cupertino's MR Headset Rumored To Drop By 2023

Apple, Inc.’s AAPL long-rumored mixed reality headset could arrive in 2023, and taking cues from job listings and personnel changes, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman offered his take on the device’s capabilities.

What Job Listings Suggest: Apple could be looking to bolster the MR device with content, given that it is on the lookout for a software producer with experience in visual effects and game asset pipelines, Gurman said. The company is wanting someone who can create digital content for AR and virtual reality environments, he added.

The job listings also suggest that Cupertino wants to build a video service for the headset featuring 3D content that can be played in virtual reality, the Apple specialist said.

With the company looking to hire engineers who can work on development tools geared toward AR and VR, it appears that it may want its new operating system to use App Intents, which would allow apps to work with features such as Siri and Shortcuts, he said.

Apple has a job listing for the development of a 3D MR world, which, according to Gurman, suggests the company could be working on a virtual environment similar to the metaverse. He, however, doesn’t expect the company to use the term “metaverse.”

Apple Beefs Up MR Team: Gurman noted that the company has added two people to the management team overseeing the development of the MR device. This included Dave Scott, a former senior leader of its self-driving car project, and Yaniv Gur, one of its most senior software engineering managers.

Since Scott is known for his work in the medical and robotics industries, his involvement suggests some health applications for the headset, Gurman said. Given that Gur previously oversaw engineering for the iWork apps, in addition to the Books, Notes and News apps across the company’s platforms, his appointment suggests the company might be developing a suite of productivity apps for the headset, he added.

The headset team is run by Mike Rockwell, Apple’s vice president of AR/VR, and Dan Riccio, ex-chief of all hardware, Gurman said. The fact that Riccio is directly reporting to Tim Cook emphasizes the seriousness of the work, he added.

