TuSimple Taps Former Leader Cheng Lu As Permanent CEO

by

TuSimple Holdings Inc TSP announced the appointment of a permanent CEO and changes to its board.

announced the appointment of a permanent CEO and changes to its board. Cheng Lu returned to TuSimple as CEO and President of the company.

Lu served as CEO from September 2020 to March 2022, a period of essential milestones for TuSimple, including the Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) launch, key partnership deals, and a successful IPO.

Also Read: TuSimple Tech Attracts Regulatory Attention Following Autonomous Truck Accident: Report

TuSimple Tech Attracts Regulatory Attention Following Autonomous Truck Accident: Report Lu replaced Ersin Yumer, TuSimple's Executive Vice President of Operations, who had been serving as the interim CEO and President of the Company pending a permanent placement.

Mo Chen, a co-founder and major shareholder of TuSimple was named Executive Chairman of the board.

Lu, CEO of TuSimple, has also been appointed as a new member of the board.

The board has plans to make subsequent appointments of new independent board members as soon as possible.

TuSimple faced federal investigations over alleged improper financing and transferring technology to a Chinese startup.

Investigators at the FBI and SEC scrutinized whether TuSimple and its executives, principally CEO Xiaodi Hou breached fiduciary duties and securities laws by failing to disclose the relationship adequately.

TuSimple's board opened its investigation in July to investigate whether TuSimple incubated Hydron in China. Investigators probed whether Hou was involved in setting up and providing technology to Hydron and got paid for it without making the proper disclosures.

Price Action: TSP shares traded lower by 3.70% at $2.60 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

TSP shares traded lower by 3.70% at $2.60 in the premarket on the last check Friday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.