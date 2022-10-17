ñol

PPG Analyst Expects Better Pricing and Cost To Overshadow Volume Headwinds

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 17, 2022 1:02 PM | 1 min read
PPG Analyst Expects Better Pricing and Cost To Overshadow Volume Headwinds
  • KeyBanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov initiated coverage of PPG Industries, Inc PPG with an Overweight rating and a $127 price target
  • The central premise of Yefremov thesis is that a sharp decline in costs is likely coming in 1H23, helping to offset cyclical volume pressure.  
  • Spot prices of critical raw materials have already declined 20%-plus since Q2, and he expected PPG to see the benefits with a two-quarter lag. 
  • The analyst sees an opportunity for price and cost normalization over the next three to four quarters and believes the improvement will be a strong enough benefit to outweigh the 6%-8% volume declines that PPG could see in 2023.
  • Yefremov expected that auto OEM, aerospace, and refinish have not fully recovered to 2019 levels will mitigate volume pressure.
  • Indeed, PPG's volumes are still 10% off the 2019 baseline.
  • Given the slowing macro environment, Yefremov was also cautious about architectural and industrial coatings volumes. 
  • The analyst expected significant challenges from EMEA. 
  • Yefremov viewed the current EV/EBITDA multiple as moderately attractive, given the potential for future recovery in volumes and margins. He estimated PPG trades at normalized EV/EBITDA. 
  • Price Action: PPG shares traded higher by 2.70% at $113.31 on the last check Monday.

