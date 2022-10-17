ñol

Cloth That Charges Your Phone, Smartwatch? UK Scientists Create Wearable 'E-Textile' With 1,200 Mini Solar Panels

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 17, 2022 9:27 PM | 1 min read

Nottingham Trent University researchers have embedded a woven textile with 1200 miniature solar panels.  

What Happened: Dr. Theodore Hughes-Riley, associate professor of Electronic Textiles at the Nottingham School of Art & Design, and his team has ingrained a woven textile with more than a thousand solar cells. These tiny cells can jointly harness 400 milliwatts (mWatts) of solar electrical energy – enough to charge a basic mobile phone or smartwatch.  

See Also: Almost Half Of Americans Want To Install Solar Panels. This Stock May Jump 30% Because Of It

This 'e-textile' material is breathable and chemically stable, as all solar cells are made from silicon. The solar cells are embedded in a waterproof polymer resin, so the wearer won't feel a thing. It is an advanced prototype that could be incorporated into any clothing, like a jacket. The material can be "scrunched up and washed in a machine" like regular laundry. 

The test showed that the e-textile generated a power output of 335.3 mWatts in 0.86 sunlight. 

Why It's Important: Dr. Riley pointed out that only a handful of people would have considered their clothing or textile products for generating electricity. 

Matholo Kgatuke, a research associate in the Weaving of Electronic Textiles, said, "This project shows how e-textiles can be at the forefront of sustainability and that they have the potential to reshape our existing conceptions of technology."

Read Next: Consumers Can Soon Buy Solar Panels At IKEA: Here's When The National Rollout Begins

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: charging devicesConsumer TechNottingham Trent UniversitySolar PowerNewsTech