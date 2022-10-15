Turkish Coal Mine Blast Leaves 41 Dead, Many Trapped: Report

Turkey's state news media reported an explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey has killed at least 41 people and left many injured.

The blast occurred in the Black Sea town of Amasra in Bartin province on Friday.

Turkish prosecutors have initiated an investigation into the cause of the incident. The initial report indicated the blast was caused by firedamp, a gas that naturally occurs in coal mines.

An explosion in a coal mine in Turkey killed at least 41 workers and injured 11 other people.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the body of one missing miner has finally been reached and confirmed that 41 are dead.

According to the report, of the eleven people injured and hospitalized, five were in serious condition. About 58 others managed to escape the mine alone or were rescued unharmed.

At the time of the explosion, there were close to 110 people in the mine.

“We are doing our best to ensure that the injured recover as soon as possible,” Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters. “I wish God’s mercy on each of them.”

