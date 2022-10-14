Meta Ousts Key Product Design Official As Part Of Its Restructuring

- Meta Platforms Inc META top product design executive, Vice President Margaret Stewart, said she would depart in mid-November after more than ten years at the company.
- She marveled at the opportunity to work on many exciting projects at Meta, including ads, commerce, AI, and Privacy. She expressed her love for supporting the Open Arts team.
- Among other duties, Stewart oversaw a Responsible Innovation team that focused on identifying potential harms in products before they were built. Still, the company dissolved it earlier this year, Reuters reports.
- Stewart is yet to decide on a plan for what she will do next.
- In June, Sheryl Sandberg resigned from Meta as COO after close to 11 years with the company.
- Sandberg called her time at Meta the "honor and privilege of a lifetime" but joked that it's also "not the most manageable job anyone has ever had."
- However, just a week after she left the company, Facebook started investigating Sandberg's role in possibly misusing corporate resources.
- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeks to reorganize teams and reduce the social media company's headcount.
- The company's cost cuts and hiring freeze reflect that advertising revenue growth is slowing at Meta.
