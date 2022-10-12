Clear Channel Outdoor And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US gold futures traded lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

CalAmp

The Trade: CalAmp Corp. CAMP CEO and President Jeffery Gardner bought a total of 2,000 shares at an average price of $3.95. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7.9 thousand.

What's Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.

The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results. What CalAmp Does: CalAmp Corp provides wireless communications solutions applications to customers.

Clear Channel Outdoor

The Trade : Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO 10% owner ACOF Investment Management LLC acquired a total of 400,000 shares at an average price of $1.59. The insider spent around $637.58 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening: The company's stock dropped around 15% over the past month.

: The company’s stock dropped around 15% over the past month. What Clear Channel Outdoor Does: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies.

Cardiff Oncology