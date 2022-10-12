EXCLUSIVE: Hospitality Company Selina To Host Its First Investor Roadshow On Twitter Spaces

Selina, the lifestyle and experiential hotel company targeting Millennial and Gen Z travelers, will host a series of retail investor-focused roadshows and fireside chats live on the Twitter Spaces platform ahead of the Special Meeting of stockholders.

What Happened? BOA Acquisition Corp BOAS will hold the stockholders' meeting on October 21, 2022, to seek approvals relating to the Business Combination with Selina.

Equity Animal, an investor relations firm, facilitated Selina's use of Twitter Spaces.

They will host the fireside chat with Rafael Museri, Co-Founder and CEO of Selina, and Mark Moran, CEO of Equity Animal, on October 17, 4:15 pm - 5:00 pm EST (RSVP: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1rmxPkdpOwdJN).

Barbara Zubiria, Selina's Chief Financial Officer, Steven O'Hayon, Head of Business Development, and Mark Moran, CEO of Equity Animal, look to host the investor roadshow presentation on October 18 from 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm EST (RSVP: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1mnGeRBDLyvJX ).

Zubiria, Steven O'Hayon, and Moran will host the investor roadshow presentation on October 20 from 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm EST, followed by a Q&A (RSVP: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1zqKVPvpMDWJB).

Why Does It Matter? "Given our mission is to effect change within the financial markets, we are thrilled to be able to further democratize the flow of information for all investors via the first-ever roadshow focused on retail investors utilizing Twitter Spaces as a medium."

"This series of Twitter Spaces with $SLNA management is the apotheosis of our vision of creating a level playing field for retail investors and affording the same access to management as institutional investors have traditionally been allowed when a company goes public," said Moran.

"We're here to change how information is distributed to retail investors. Traditionally, institutional investors have had an advantage when a company goes public through access to management during the roadshow process. By doing this via Twitter Spaces, we are making it so that the markets are fair for all; this roadshow with Selina is something that we hope will set a precedent for other companies going public," said Brian Hanly, President, Equity Animal.

Price Action: BOAS shares traded higher by 0.05% at $10 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.