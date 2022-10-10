ñol

Happiness Development Adopts 1:20 Reverse Share Split

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 10, 2022 9:15 AM | 1 min read
Happiness Development Adopts 1:20 Reverse Share Split
  • Happiness Development Group Ltd (NASDAQ: HAPP) shareholders approved a 1 for 20 reverse split of ordinary shares.
  • Consequently, Happiness Development's shareholders will receive one new ordinary share of the company for every twenty shares they hold.
  • The company's ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Oct. 11.
  • The reverse share split is expected to lead the company's Class A ordinary shares to trade at about twenty times the price per share it trades prior to the effectiveness of the reverse share split. 
  • Price Action: HAPP shares are trading lower by 6.00% at $0.14 in premarket on the last check Monday.

