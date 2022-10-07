ñol

Unity Software Analyst Sees It Getting Pricier Due To Growing Demand For 3D Content In Gaming

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 7, 2022 2:04 PM | 1 min read
Unity Software Analyst Sees It Getting Pricier Due To Growing Demand For 3D Content In Gaming
  • Needham analyst Bernie McTernan initiated coverage on Unity Software Inc U with a Buy rating and a price target of $50.
  • U's Create platform is best in class and should benefit from the rising demand for real-time, interactive, 3-D content in gaming and beyond. 
  • The proposed closing of IS acquisition will further bolster U's positioning, with Create and SuperSonic acting as vital on-ramps for creators to use U's monetization tools, with IS filling in the final holes in the creation of this end-to-end platform. 
  • This prime position in the ecosystem should equip U to ride the wave of diversified demand for content creation while protecting against the downside in the monetization industry from stricter competition and lower consumer spending.
  • Price Action: U shares traded lower by 8.34% at $32.86 on the last check Friday.

