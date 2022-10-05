Why Bionano Genomics Stock Continues To Surge

Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO shares continue to trade higher Wednesday after the company on Tuesday highlighted a study showing that optical genome mapping better detected structural variations in liver cancer.

In the study, optical genome mapping (OGM) helped unravel replication stress-induced events, which may cause or contribute to genomic instability in cancer cells, potentially leading to the activation of oncogenes and disruption of tumor suppressors.

The study compared OGM to whole genome sequencing (WGS) and found that WGS only detected 63% of the variations that OGM detected.

"Cancer is often thought of as a disease of structural variation, and this study illustrates how OGM has the potential to help unravel the complex mechanisms involved in oncogenesis. It shows that OGM can be more sensitive for detecting large structural variations than WGS and it provides a nice example of how complementary the two methods are," said Erik Holmlin, president and CEO of Bionano Genomics.

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine.

BNGO Price Action: Bionano Genomics has a 52-week high of $4.35 and a 52-week low of $1.16.

The stock jumped by 13.3% on Tuesday and was up another 11.8% Wednesday morning, according to Benzinga Pro.

