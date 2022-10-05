iSun Bags $9.3M Contract In Maine

by

Solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company iSun Inc ISUN has bagged a $9.3 million contract in Maine. The contract comprises three projects totaling 12.1 MW.

The contract will advance the company's mission to combat climate change and accelerate the transition to clean energy.

"As we previously stated, the transition to clean energy is the most important initiative of our generation. We are proud to lead the transition in the accelerating Maine energy market," said Chairman and CEO Jeffery Peck.

iSun provides solar services across residential, commercial, industrial & municipal, and utility-scale projects.

Price Action: ISUN shares closed higher by 0.86% at $2.35 on Tuesday.

