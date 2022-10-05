ñol

iSun Bags $9.3M Contract In Maine

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 5, 2022 9:21 AM | 1 min read
iSun Bags $9.3M Contract In Maine
  • Solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company iSun Inc ISUN has bagged a $9.3 million contract in Maine. The contract comprises three projects totaling 12.1 MW. 
  • The project award will add to iSun's already completed 18.4 MW of projects in the Maine market.
  • The contract will advance the company's mission to combat climate change and accelerate the transition to clean energy.
  • "As we previously stated, the transition to clean energy is the most important initiative of our generation. We are proud to lead the transition in the accelerating Maine energy market," said Chairman and CEO Jeffery Peck.
  • iSun provides solar services across residential, commercial, industrial & municipal, and utility-scale projects.
  • Price Action: ISUN shares closed higher by 0.86% at $2.35 on Tuesday.

