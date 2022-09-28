ñol

Why MindMed Stock Is Tanking Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 28, 2022 8:50 AM | 1 min read
Why MindMed Stock Is Tanking Today

Mind Medicine Inc MNMD shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company announced a proposed public offering of common shares.

MindMed said it will offer 7,058,823 common shares with accompanying warrants to purchase 7,058,823 common shares. The combined offering price to the public is $4.25.

Each common share will be sold in combination with an accompanying warrant. The accompanying warrant will be immediately exercisable with an exercise price of $4.25 per share and expires five years from the date of issuance.

MindMed expects to generate gross proceeds of approximately $30 million from the offering, which is expected to close on or around Sept. 30.

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders. 

See Also: Nasdaq Futures Slip But S&P 500, Dow Futures Hold Up Ahead Of Market Open — Apple, Biogen Stocks In Focus

MNMD Price Action: MindMed is making new 52-week lows on Wednesday.

The stock was down 47.4% at $3.22 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

