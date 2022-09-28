EXCLUSIVE: Near Launches Pinnacle For Instant Human Movement Insights

Near, a global, full-stack data intelligence software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that stitches and enriches data on people and places, announced the official launch of Near Pinnacle, an extension of the platform that provides instant human movement insights in an intuitive visual user interface (UI).

Near previously announced an agreement for a business combination with Kludeln I Acquisition Corp INKA, which will result in Near becoming a public company.

What Happened? Near Pinnacle's formal launch follows an in-depth Early Adopter Program (EAP) with 15 Near customers.

Near Pinnacle's instant data, visualizations are available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Why Does It Matter? The product makes Near's global data sets and place-based data insights easy to access, understand, download, and share to drive business decisions.

Pinnacle Places' intuitive interface on-platform offers instant charts and maps that can help focus on a single location or compare multiple visitation patterns across geographies and time periods in four countries.

Additionally, Pinnacle Data enables effective off-platform use, incorporating human movement data insights into any existing workflow, dashboard, or platform.

Near Pinnacle features not just real-time data but also historic location insights. Enterprises will be able to peek backward in time to leverage data to understand how historical trends affected footfall for themselves and competitors to make more informed decisions for the future.

Users will now be able to engage with and share insights within their organization without using highly specialized software, leveling the playing field between data specialists and non-specialists.

Near Pinnacle's powerful search functionality allows users to access the preloaded information of over 1.2 million store locations in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, across retail, restaurants, auto, banks, and more. Whether a user wants to look at a single location, benchmark against competitors, or look at several areas in the market, Near Pinnacle supports critical searching needs.

"The team is thrilled with the success of our EAP. After collecting a lot of customer feedback and incorporating it into the product, our team is eager to see how all of our global customers will grow, backed by access to our newest and most powerful tool yet," said Michelle Zhou, Head of Product Management at Near.

