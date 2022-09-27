Putin May Announce Accession Of Parts Of Ukraine On Sept. 30, UK Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to announce the accession of Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine on Sept. 30.

What Happened: The U.K Ministry of Defence said Putin is due to address both houses of the country's Parliament on Friday and may use this opportunity to formally announce the accession of Russia-occupied territories of Ukraine into the Federation.

“President Putin is scheduled to address both houses of the Russian parliament on Friday, Sept. 30. There is a realistic possibility that Putin will use his address to formally announce the accession of the occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation,” the U.K’s MoD said.

It added that the referendums currently underway in these Ukrainian territories are scheduled to conclude on Sept. 27.

"Russia's leaders almost certainly hope that any accession announcement will be seen as a vindication of the special military operation and will consolidate patriotic support for the conflict," it added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced 92 sanctions against Russia in response to its “sham referendums” in 4 regions of Ukraine, which, it said, is a clear violation of international law, including the United Nations charter.