EXCLUSIVE: Dragonfly Energy Boosts EV Partnership With Keystone RVs

Dragonfly Energy Corp, an energy storage and producer of deep cycle lithium-ion storage batteries, further strengthened its established business relationship with Keystone RV, a Towable RV Manufacturer in the U.S.

Dragonfly previously announced an agreement for a business combination with Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. CNTQ, which is expected to result in Dragonfly becoming a public company under the new ticker symbol "DFLI" in the second half of 2022.

What Happened? Customers can now expect Dragonfly Energy Lithium-Ion batteries included on all Keystone units shipped through the end of 2022.

Why Does It Matter? This arrangement strengthens Keystone's previously announced exclusive agreement to provide Dragonfly Energy batteries as standard or optional OEM equipment on all Keystone RV travel trailers and fifth-wheels.

The Dragonfly-Keystone relationship continues to value customers, ensuring every Keystone RV that ships out through the end of the year will have Dragonfly Energy's Lithium-Ion batteries on board.

"Keystone RV has long been on the forefront of technology development for their units, which is why this partnership is so ideal," said Denis Phares, CEO of Dragonfly Energy. "Keystone RV's numerous award-winning brands are embracing Dragonfly's battery storage products that improve the RV'ing experience for their customers, and we're excited to be an integral part of that."

"This strategic partnership with Dragonfly Energy shows our commitment to setting the standard in our industry for providing top energy storage solutions for all of our customers," said Jeff Runels, President & CEO of Keystone RV.

Dragonfly products are replacements for traditional lead-acid batteries with a 10-times longer lifespan, 3-times the power, 5-times the energy density, and 5-times the charging speed.

Price Action: CNTQ shares traded higher by 0.29% at $10.35 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

