Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week But This Coin Bucked The Trend Decisively, Gaining Almost 13%

Sports and entertainment-focused Chiliz (CHZ) token emerged as the biggest gainer for the week ended Sept. 19. Gains in CHZ came at a time when large coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged significantly in value.

Top Gainers of Week Ending Sept. 12, 2022 (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 7-Day % Change (+/-) All-Time High Value/Date Reached % Change (+/-) Since All-Time High Chiliz (CHZ) +12.6% $0.89 On Mar 13, 2021 -74.45% Dai (DAI) +0.1% $3.67 On Nov 16, 2021 -72.8% TrueUSD (TUSD) +0.05% $1.36 On May 16, 2018 -26.7%

See Also: Best Crypto Debit Cards

Why Chiliz Rose? Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz and Socios.com, tweeted last week that Socios.com will be the official partner of the 2022 Ballon d'Or award.

https://t.co/FqXQ2gB3O5 To Be Official Partner Of The 2022 Ballon D’or Awards | by https://t.co/FqXQ2gB3O5 @socios @chiliz $CHZ https://t.co/CiyFmhXWOu

— Alexandre Dreyfus (@alex_dreyfus) September 16, 2022

A statement shared by Dreyfus said a Fan Token holder and their guest will be able to attend the event. They would be accompanied by an “internationally recognized influencer” for purposes of chronicling the annual soccer awards.

On Sept. 15, Chiliz announced it was hiring Julian La Picque as its new Group Chief Financial Officer.

Picque was previously with blockchain platform Covantis where he served as CFO. According to a Chiliz blog, his experience will be “invaluable” as it gears up for a full mainnnet launch of CC2 — a protocol foundation of a web3 development ecosystem.

“The launch of CC2 will also increase the utility of Chiliz native cryptocurrency $CHZ, which is the digital currency of Socios.com,” said the platform.

Chiliz On The Web: Twitter users noted that Chiliz was rising at a time when the market was dropping sharply.

We have to give credit where credit is due.$ATOM and $CHZ were absolute beasts during the last week or so. Almost all the market was tanking and they were stable or rallying.



Of course those rallies might end but I don't like to short those setups when they show resilience. https://t.co/unTt6QJyzu — MisterSpread (@MisterSpread) September 19, 2022

$CHZ's gone crazy

what would be the ROE if entry price was 0.18017 with 25X and holding the position for less than 36 hours? #CHZ #CosmosEcosystem — KA MA (@i_KaiMt) September 16, 2022

Read Next: Blockchain Association Slams Biden Administration's Crypto Framework