Trump Body-Shames Chris Christie After The Former Governor Justifies Mar-a-Lago Raid

Former President Donald Trump targeted his friend Chris Christie on social media after the former New Jersey governor was critical of him in an interview with ABC News’ “This Week,” which aired last Sunday.

Christie Says DOJ Left With No Option: Referring to the Department of Justice’s raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, Christie said the federal agency had “no choice” but to go in, because of the nature of the documents. He also said the DOJ’s chances of appealing the federal judge’s ruling are “pretty good.”

Friday, the DOJ filed an appeal to stay the district court’s ruling that prevented reviewing of the document marked as classified that were recovered from Trump’s Florida home.

Trump Stoops Low: Trump on Friday took to the Truth Social platform, owned by his Trump Media & Technology Group, which has a SPAC deal agreement with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC, to share an image of a rotund man leaning over a buffet counter. He captioned the image “Chris Christie at a Roy Rogers at 11 PM in the evening trying to console himself.”

Image: @realDonaldTrump/ Truth Social

Christie underwent weight-loss surgery in 2013 and has previously been mocked for being overweight.

Trump came under fire for his post, with one Twitter follower slamming him for sharing a body-shaming photo.

“Why do you Christians embrace this presidential a**hole troll,” he added.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on flickr