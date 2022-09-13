ñol

UBS To Boost Its Dividend By 10%; Expects Buybacks To Surpass $5B

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 13, 2022 7:37 AM | 1 min read
  • UBS Group AG UBS looks to increase its dividend by 10% to $0.55 per share, adding its board intends to propose at the 2023 annual meeting and expects its 2022 share repurchases to exceed $5 billion.
  • As of September 9, UBS bought back $4.1 billion in shares.
  • UBS would guide next year's capital return with fourth-quarter earnings and expects "to continue to have share repurchases and a progressive dividend."
  • ZKB analyst Michael Klien assumed that this increase is related to the capital released due to the termination of the Wealthfront acquisition, Reuters reports.
  • Vontobel analyst Andreas Venditti said the news confirmed his investment case that higher returns on capital result in attractive returns to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks.
  • Price Action: UBS shares traded higher by 2.55% at $17.31 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

