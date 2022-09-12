- MamaMancini's Holdings Inc MMMB has appointed Anthony J. Gruber as its Chief Financial Officer, effective September 19, 2022.
- Gruber has a strong background in financial analytics, controls, banking relationships, margin enhancement, and cash flow management.
- Recently he served as the CFO of De'Longhi America Inc, an Italian small appliance manufacturer.
- Gruber has a BS in Accounting from the University of Bridgeport and is a Certified Public Accountant.
- Price Action: MMMB shares are trading flat at $1.40 on the last check Monday.
