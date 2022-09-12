ñol

MamaMancini's Appoints Anthony Gruber As Finance Chief

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 1:27 PM | 29 seconds read
MamaMancini's Appoints Anthony Gruber As Finance Chief
  • MamaMancini's Holdings Inc MMMB has appointed Anthony J. Gruber as its Chief Financial Officer, effective September 19, 2022.
  • Gruber has a strong background in financial analytics, controls, banking relationships, margin enhancement, and cash flow management. 
  • Recently he served as the CFO of De'Longhi America Inc, an Italian small appliance manufacturer.
  • Gruber has a BS in Accounting from the University of Bridgeport and is a Certified Public Accountant.
  • Price Action: MMMB shares are trading flat at $1.40 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksManagement