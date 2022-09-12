by

MamaMancini's Holdings Inc MMMB has appointed Anthony J. Gruber as its Chief Financial Officer, effective September 19, 2022.

has appointed Anthony J. Gruber as its Chief Financial Officer, effective September 19, 2022. Gruber has a strong background in financial analytics, controls, banking relationships, margin enhancement, and cash flow management.

strong background in financial analytics, controls, banking relationships, margin enhancement, and cash flow management. Recently he served as the CFO of De'Longhi America Inc, an Italian small appliance manufacturer.

Gruber has a BS in Accounting from the University of Bridgeport and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Price Action: MMMB shares are trading flat at $1.40 on the last check Monday.

