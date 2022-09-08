- The Buckingham Palace in London has released a statement concerning Queen Elizabeth II.
- The palace said doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.
- The members of the royal family have traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch.
- The announcement comes a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council on doctors’ advice.
- The queen has been on a summer break at Balmoral, her Scottish home, since July.
- “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” Prime Minister-elect Liz Truss said on Twitter.
- The monarch celebrated her diamond jubilee this year, marking seventy years on the throne, becoming the longest reigning British monarch.
