by

The Buckingham Palace in London has released a statement concerning Queen Elizabeth II.

The palace said doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The members of the royal family have traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch.

The announcement comes a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council on doctors’ advice.

The queen has been on a summer break at Balmoral, her Scottish home, since July.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” Prime Minister-elect Liz Truss said on Twitter.

The monarch celebrated her diamond jubilee this year, marking seventy years on the throne, becoming the longest reigning British monarch.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.