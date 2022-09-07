ñol

Mercedes-Benz Plans To Lay-Off 3,600 Workers In Brazil: Reuters

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 7, 2022 6:20 AM | 1 min read
Mercedes-Benz Plans To Lay-Off 3,600 Workers In Brazil: Reuters
  • Mercedes Benz Group ADR DMLRY has decided to cut off 3,600 of its employees in Brazil's Sao Paulo state due to production pressure, Reuters reported.
  • The company plans to outsource the production of front axles and medium transmissions, as well as logistics and maintenance services in the Brazilian city of Sao Bernardo.
  • The layoff includes 2,200 workers from the Sao Bernardo plant and 1,400 temporary workers whose contracts will not be renewed.
  • Mercedes Benz workers union, Sindicato dos Metalurgicos do Grande ABC, will hold a meeting with workers on Thursday regarding the decision.
  • Meanwhile, the company will focus more on the production of bus chassis and trucks, which it considers its core business, the report added.
  • Price Action: DMLRY shares closed lower by 1.74% at $13.59 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

