Here's Why Needham Remains Bullish On ChargePoint

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 3:08 PM | 1 min read
Here's Why Needham Remains Bullish On ChargePoint
  • Needham analyst Vikram Bagri maintained a Buy rating on the shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT with a price target of $24.00.
  • ChargePoint's Q2 revenue exceeded Street estimates. The company's bottom-line was impacted due to higher costs associated with supply chain and logistics.
  • The company maintained gross margin guidance of 22-26%, implying substantial gross margin expansion for the balance of the year.
  • Bagri thinks the momentum in return-to-work policies should drive recovery in the commercial segment. 
  • Reaffirmation of FY23 guidance, the analyst said, is further evidence of the company's product leadership, strong management, solid demand, and its tie with EV growth.
  • Bagri concluded by saying ChargePoint, unlike its peers, is well positioned to achieve its long-term revenue targets.
  • Price Action: CHPT shares are trading higher by 15.25% at $16.70 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

