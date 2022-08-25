Baidu Makes Its Quantum Computer Debut: Report

- Baidu, Inc BIDU revealed its superconducting quantum computer debut dubbed "Qianshi," with a 10-quantum-bit (qubit) processor at Quantum Create 2022, a quantum developer conference in Beijing.
- Baidu also developed a 36-qubit quantum chip.
- Baidu touted Liang Xi as the first all-platform quantum hardware-software integration solution offering versatile quantum services through private deployment, cloud services, and hardware access.
- Liang Xi can plug into Qian Shi and other third-party quantum computers, including a 10-qubit superconducting quantum device and a trapped ion quantum device developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
- BCG estimates quantum computing to create from $450 to $850 Billion of value in the next 15 to 30 years.
- Recently, Baidu won China's first-ever permits to commercially offer fully driverless robotaxi services to the public on open roads in Chongqing and Wuhan.
- Price Action: BIDU shares traded higher by 3.89% at $144.30 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.