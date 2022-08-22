Dogecoin Daily: Price Goes Red As Fresh Trading Week Starts, Co-Creator Says He Has Just This Much Net Worth In Crypto

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning.
DOGE was in the red even though other major coins were trading higher intraday as the global cryptocurrency market cap edged 0.8% higher to $1.02 trillion at press time.
|Time-frame
|% Change (+/-)
|24-hour
|-0.9%
|24-hour against Bitcoin
|-1.2%
|24-hour against Ethereum
|-1.2%
|7-day
|13.2%
|30-day
|-2.8%
|
YTD performance
|-60.4%
The DOGE Factors
- DOGE was not among the most-mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to data from Cointrendz. The cryptocurrency was seen trending on CoinMarketCap.
- The 24-hour trading volume for DOGE declined 10.8% to $416.83 million at press time, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
- Coinglass data indicated that $788,630 worth of DOGE was liquidated over 24 hours as the price of the meme coin fell.
- The relative strength index for DOGE was at 44.62 at press time, according to TradingView. An asset with RSI below 30 is considered oversold while an RSI of over 70 means it is overbought.
Palmer Reveals Markus’ Twitter Block
Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer said that his fellow meme coin architect Billy Markus has blocked him on Twitter. Palmer’s tweet attracted a number of other users who claimed that they too had been blocked by Markus.
DOGE On The Web
Markus revealed over the weekend that less than 10% of his net worth was in cryptocurrency. A poll held by Markus, which attracted 12,242 votes, also showed that 42.8% had less than 10% of their net worth in cryptocurrencies.
i am team under 10% for the record— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) August 19, 2022
