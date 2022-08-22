ñol

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Weekly Gains Dwarfed By This Soon-To-Be Rebranded Token

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
August 22, 2022 8:27 AM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • EOS gains outshine those of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin
  • EOS shot up nearly 14% last week as buzz builds up ahead of a hardfork
  • The project is opting to rename itself as EOSIO IP is owned by another company
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Weekly Gains Dwarfed By This Soon-To-Be Rebranded Token

The token of the open-source blockchain platform EOS was the top gainer last week — the coin shot up 13.8% in the period, outperforming gains clocked by Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD

Top Gainers of Week Ending Aug. 22, 2022 (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 7-Day % Change (+/-) All-Time High Value/Date Reached % Change (+/-) Since All-Time High
EOS (EOS) +13.8% $22.89 On April 29, 2018 -93.3%
Chiliz (CHZ) +7.65% $0.89 On March 13, 2021 -78.7%
USDD (USDD) +0.4% $1.03 On May 4, 2022 -3.2%

Fork Sets The Buzz

The EOS Network Foundation announced recently that it had combined resources with partners such as Wax and UX Network to form a “coalition of blockchains.”

EOS will go through a rebranding and will be called “Antelope,” according to a blog post by the EOS Network.

The blog post said that Block.one, the company associated with EOS, “ceased” supporting EOSIO development which in turn “put the future of EOS and all other EOSIO-based blockchains in jeopardy.”

Yves La Rose, the founder and executive director of EOS Network Foundation said while they are revealing the EOSIO rebrand this week, a hard fork will be activated next month in a tweet on Aug. 16. 

La Rose said last year EOS’ community “fired” Block.one and “took control of the network.”

Hardfork A Workaround Against IP

The Network Foundation CEO said firing Block.one was necessary for EOS to make a “comeback,” another problem was posed by the fact that the technology firm Bullish owned EOSIO intellectual property. 

La Rose said, “How can the #EOS community move forward without it? That is why we need to hardfork and rebrand!”

Read Next: Raoul Pal Says Crypto Sell-Off 'Gut-Check Quick Drop,' New Lows Unlikely; Risk/Reward Getting 'Really, Really Attractive'

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Block.onebullishEOSUX NetworkWaxCryptocurrencyLong IdeasNewsMarketsTrading Ideas

