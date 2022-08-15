Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the communication services sector that may be worth watching:

DISH Network DISH - P/E: 6.21 Jiayin Gr JFIN - P/E: 1.82 Lumen Technologies LUMN - P/E: 5.79 Altice USA ATUS - P/E: 6.51 AdTheorent Holding ADTH - P/E: 6.27

Most recently, DISH Network reported earnings per share at $0.82, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.68. Jiayin Gr's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.44, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.36. Most recently, Lumen Technologies reported earnings per share at $0.35, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.63. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.77%, which has decreased by 1.63% from last quarter's yield of 10.4%.

Altice USA saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.43 in Q1 to $0.23 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.8%, which has increased by 10.8% from last quarter's yield of 0.0%.

AdTheorent Holding saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.03 in Q1 to $0.62 now.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.