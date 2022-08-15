Faraday Future Reveals $52M In Committed Funding; Continues Fundraising Process

- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE has entered into a definitive agreement for a new financing facility.
- The total potential funding under the facility is expected to be $600 million in a convertible secured notes structure.
- Faraday Future will receive an initial $52 million of committed funds.
- Investors contributing $27 million will receive a conversion price of $2.2865 per FFIE share and later contributions will receive a conversion price of $2.69 per FFIE share.
- All investors will receive 33% warrant coverage with an exercise price of $5.00 per FFIE share.
- "We are working diligently to complete this capital raise process in order to raise sufficient new funds to launch the FF 91. Subject to successful completion of this fundraising process, I am confident that we can deliver cars to our customers in late Q3 or Q4." said Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, Global CEO of Faraday Future.
- FFIE also stated that Mathias Hofmann, Head of Global Supply Chain, will assume the additional position of Head of Manufacturing Operations on an interim basis.
- Hofmann will replace Matt Tall, who will be leaving the company for personal reasons.
- Price Action: FFIE shares are trading lower by 1.07% at $2.66 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
