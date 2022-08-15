Malaysia Airlines Inks Tentative Agreement For 20 Airbus A330neo Aircraft

- In a transaction that also involves the aircraft leasing firm Avolon, Malaysia Airlines has inked a tentative agreement to buy 20 Airbus SE EADSY A330neos to replace its A330ceo fleet.
- The carrier will purchase 10 of the aircraft from Airbus and then enter into a sale-and-leaseback agreement with Avolon, leasing the remaining 10 aircraft directly from the latter.
- The planes are scheduled to be delivered from 3Q24 through 2028.
- "The acquisition of the A330neos is a natural transition from our current A330ceos fleet, but the A330neo will not only provide modernisation to our fleet and enhanced operational efficiency, but also meet environmental targets through reduced fuel-burn per seat while keeping passenger safety and comfort at its core," said Malaysia Airlines Chief Executive Izham Ismail.
- In addition, the airline stated it was collaborating more broadly with Airbus in Malaysia in areas like sustainable aviation fuel, training, maintenance, and airspace management.
- Price Action: EADSY shares closed higher by 0.90% at $27.94 on Friday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.