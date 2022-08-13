Elon Musk-Led SpaceX Executes 36th Launch Of 2022; Falcon 9 Blasts Off With 46 Starlink Satellites

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been brisk with its rocket launches this year, and on Friday, it successfully completed another launch exercise.
What Happened: SpaceX announced that on Friday, its Falcon 9 launched 46 Starlink satellites to low-earth orbit from “Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E)” at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.
Starlink is a SpaceX-owned high-speed, low latency satellite internet service.
SpaceX noted that Friday’s launch was the 10th flight for this Falcon 9 first-stage booster. Falcon 9 is the company’s reusable two-stage rocket for transporting people and payloads into Earth’s orbit, the Moon, and Mars. This was the 56th Starlink commission and SpaceX’s 36th launch of 2022.
Earlier, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk shared a video of Falcon 9 being prepared for the flight, and captioned it as “adding the 13 inner engines.”
Adding the 13 inner engines pic.twitter.com/ooOFEGl0Hr— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2022
Read Benzinga's story on Starlink acquiring its first aviation customer
Why It’s Important: SpaceX has already overtaken last year’s 31 orbital launches by late July. Musk complimented the team for achieving the feat. Estonia became the latest country where Starlink's service became available.
Starlink recently won a contract from the U.S. Air Force for providing fixed-site and portable services, with the Air Force citing in the documents that it believes the Musk-led service is the only Low-Earth Orbit satellite network providing services to Europe and Africa.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.