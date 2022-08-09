For investors that are unsure of which stocks to buy or are looking to add risk to their portfolio with safety nets attached, electronically-traded funds (ETFs) that offer dividends may be the right choice.
These ETFs can shield an investor from a significant loss in their portfolio, and are typically broad based and track market returns. These funds can allow an investor to earn a passive income, generate long-term and short-term capital gains, while mitigating risk.
ETF Dividend Stock #1: Global X NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF QYLD
Global X NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF is offering a monthly dividend yield of 12.2% or $2.171 per share annually, distributing monthly dividends for the past eight years. The Global X fund controls $7.24 billion dollars in assets and has an expense ratio of 0.60%, and allows investors to capture higher yields in periods of volatility.
Global X NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF follows a “covered call” or “buy-write” strategy, in which the fund allocates 80% of total assets to buy the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 Index and “writes” or “sells” corresponding call options on the same index.
ETF Dividend Stock #2: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is offering a quarterly dividend yield of 1.65% or $5.65 per share annually, distributing quarterly dividends since the fund's inception in 2010. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is managing roughly $781 billion dollars in total assets with an expense ratio of 0.03%. The fund currently holds 503 stocks invested in a blend of value and growth Large-cap equities, employing a passively managed, full-replication strategy.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the S&P 500 Index.
ETF Dividend Stock #3: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is offering a quarterly dividend yield of 1.74% or $5.12 per share annually, distributing quarterly dividends for the past twenty-two years. The ETF has approximately $308 billion dollars in total fund assets and is offering an expense ratio of 0.03%. The fund typically invests 80% of its assets in the securities of its index or in investments that have similar economic characteristics to the securities of its index and may invest 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large-capitalization U.S. equities to be used as the core of a portfolio to seek long-term growth.
