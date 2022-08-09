Trump's Digital World Acquisition Corp Is Down Today After FBI Raids Mar-A-Lago: Here's What You Should Know

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC are down Tuesday morning following the FBI’s raid of Mar-A-Lago.
Why Is It Moving?
On Monday night, former President Donald Trump shared that the FBI had raided his Mar-o-Lago estate in order to fulfill a federal search warrant on the property.
Trump said in a statement issued by his Save America political committee: “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied”… read more.
It is now believed that the search warrant is part of an ongoing investigation into the former President's possible mishandling of presidential documents. It is believed that after leaving office in January 2021, Trump took more than a dozen boxes of presidential documents, some of which were classified, to Mar-A-Lago instead of turning the papers over to the National Archives.
Since late 2021, it is believed that Digital World Acquisition Corp and Trump’s Truth Social would be merging with one another. While the official merger has been delayed due to a federal investigation into the deal according to Forbes, the stock has still been linked to the former President since the announcement was made that a possible merger was in progress.
Price Action: Shares of DWAC are down 2.86% as the price has fallen to $29.92 during Tuesday's pre-market session, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.