EXCLUSIVE: Crypto Metaverse Initiative ZepetoX Makes Web3 Debut

The ZepetoX team (ZTX, ZepetoX.io) announced its foray into the web3 space, sharing its vision to build an open world that empowers creators and communities to build, play and earn.

What Happened? ZepetoX is the crypto metaverse initiative. ZEPETO, Asia's largest metaverse platform with over 320 million registered users alongside leading global blockchain organizations, including Jump Crypto, jointly incubated ZepetoX.

As the sole blockchain project comprehensively backed by ZEPETO, ZepetoX will have exclusive ties to ZEPETO in terms of IP, including technological, design, and content assets and bridges to facilitate user onboarding between the two platforms. Jump will advise ZepetoX's blockchain development efforts.

Why Does It Matter? Building on the Solana network, ZepetoX will offer a web-based 3D open world with varying levels of gamification integrated and opportunities for users to monetize via ownership of digital assets and social interaction.

Ultimately, ZepetoX looks to empower self-expression through customizable avatars and lands equipped with NFTs from a rich collection of assets created by diverse creators, DAOs, or communities.

In the coming months, ZepetoX will launch its first land sale. The lands will be tradable on the ZepetoX marketplace, which will feature a variety of different NFTs as the open world project evolves.

"Overall, we believe that ZepetoX can build the ideal web3 platform to not only bring blockchain to our existing users but also to expand our footprint in the blockchain space through various disruptive initiatives," said Daewook Kim, CEO of Naver Z, the operating entity of ZEPETO.

Anatoly Yakovenko, Co-Founder of Solana, said, "Projects like ZepetoX create new pathways for onboarding millions of users to web3."